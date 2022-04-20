UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Enhanced Pak-UK Trade, Investment Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PM stresses enhanced Pak-UK trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties with the United Kingdom and stressed the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner, who called him here this morning.

The High Commissioner congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the prime minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet.

The prime minister added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, the prime minister emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

The prime minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner thanked the prime minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education United Kingdom Christian Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.