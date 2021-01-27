UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Stresses Expediting Development Projects In KPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed expediting the development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and said he would personally visit the province to review the progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed expediting the development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and said he would personally visit the province to review the progress.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with KPK Governor Shah Farman, who called on him here.

The KPK Governor briefed the Prime Minister about the olive cultivation, billion Tree Honey and Billion Tree Dried Fruit projects in the province.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on reforms in the administration of universities in KPK.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Progress Billion

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

10 minutes ago

Ecuador Busts Medical Center Administering Pseudo- ..

3 minutes ago

Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia ma ..

3 minutes ago

Seven gamblers nabbed, Rs 82,700 seized in faisala ..

3 minutes ago

IPH to conduct training programme for doctors

3 minutes ago

Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.