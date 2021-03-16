PM stresses for introducing track and trace system to avoid massive tax evasion

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that FBR is trying to bring this system over the last 15 years but every time their efforts are sabotaged.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed for introducing track and trace system to avoid massive tax evasion in major sectors such as sugar, cement, fertilizers and tobacco industry.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Federal board of Revenue was striving to bring this system over the last fifteen years but every time their efforts are sabotaged.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said only two companies were paying taxes in the cigarette industry whilst forty percent cigarettes are being sold in black.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the FBR had assured to roll out the track and trace system by July this year but now the Sindh High Court has given a stay on it.

He directed the Law Minister to apprise the high court of the actual situation to get the stay vacated as the tax evasion cannot be checked without automation.

He noted that due to tax evasion, we have to rely on indirect taxes which leads to price hike.

On electoral reforms, the Prime Minister said electronic voting machines have become inevitable to ensure transparency in the elections. He said the cabinet should regularly be updated about the progress made towards this end as well as giving the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.