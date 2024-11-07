PM Stresses Further Deepening Pakistan-Turkiye Trade, Defence Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, stressed the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and defense sectors.
The prime minister said this in a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, who called him at the PM House.
The prime minister welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on October 28, 2024, and said that he looked forward to working closely with the ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.
Recalling the historic, longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye's consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.
The regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the middle East also came under discussion.
The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the prime minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.
