PM Stresses Global Response On Pakistan's Vulnerability To Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that Pakistan, being one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, needed a global response to build resilience.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the work being done by UNEP and called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation, more effectively.

He regarded climate change as one of the defining issues of present times.

The Executive Director briefed the prime minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan.

The prime minister also encouraged UNEP, as part of the UN system, to contribute to and support Pakistan's efforts to build back better and greener, after the devastating floods in the country.

