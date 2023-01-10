UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Importance Of Early Work On Railways Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday stressed importance of early start of work on the Railways' Mainline-1 and Karachi Circular projects.

During a meeting with Chairman China International Corporation Luo Zhaohui here, he highlighted the significance of these projects for Pakistan.

He also informed about the government's 10,000 megawatts solarization projects, adding the government was taking all possible steps for reducing dependence on the imported fuel.

The prime minister thanked the people and government of China for helping the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

He said China was a sincere friend of Pakistan and proof of this friendship was that China stood with his country at every difficult time.

China helped Pakistan in recent times in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, energy and the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) took the friendship of the two countries to new heights.

He said during the recent floods not only the Chinese government but also the Chinese companies and people understood the pain suffered by the flood affectees, which would never be forgotten by the Pakistani people.

The Chairman China International Corporation assured of all kind of help of China for the flood victims.

The prime minister while appreciating the gesture of support, sent his invitation to China's President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan. "The government and people of Pakistan are waiting for the President of China," the PM said.

