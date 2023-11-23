PM stresses media role to highlight outcomes of drive against smuggling, power theft

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday urged the media to play its role for creating public awareness on the outcomes of the government's initiatives like drive against smuggling and power theft and its benefits for the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday urged the media to play its role for creating public awareness on the outcomes of the government's initiatives like drive against smuggling and power theft and its benefits for the common man.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, also emphasized the media to highlight the importance of the strategy for economic stability, formulated under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said that the media had a key role to play in promoting good governance, besides creating awareness among the masses.

Being the fourth pillar of the state, the media's contribution towards society's progress and intellectual development of the people, was of crucial importance, he added.

He also assured the delegation of the government's support for the resolution of the issues confronting the newspaper industry.

He instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure the payment of advertisement dues payable to the newspapers by immediately coordinating with all relevant ministries and departments.

The delegation comprised APNS President Naz Afreen, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi.

Caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Federal Information Secretary and relevant senior officers also attended the meeting.