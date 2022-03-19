PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says special attention is being paid in all new projects to protect green areas and making them environment friendly.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road project today [Saturday], Prime Minister Imran Khan said in this regard he has ordered the relevant authorities to produce master plans of all mega cities at the earliest.

The Prime Minister said that due to rapid increase in population our cities are under stress and they are expanding and green cover is fading. He said special attention is being paid in all new projects to protect green areas and making them environment friendly.

Mentioning the importance of Central business District and Ravi city, the Prime Minister said these projects will not only increase economic activities but will also help controlling unplanned sprawl of the Punjab's capital.

The Prime Minister said Lai Nullah is also of significant importance for the twin cities, therefore, soon its plan will be finalized for construction.

Over opposition's no confidence motion, he said this move is fortunate for the people of Pakistan as it will expose their corrupt practices in politics of the country. He said real decision rests with the people of the country and PTI rally of 27th March will show who stands with the just and fair.