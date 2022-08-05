UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Prior Steps To Cater To New Rain Spells In Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 10:40 AM

PM stresses prior steps to cater to new rain spells in flood-hit areas

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged upon the departments concerned to take measures in advance to cater to new rain spells in the flood-affected areas.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur, he called the need for joint survey by Federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

The prime minister said the federal government was committed to provide relief to the people affected by floods and ensure their early rehabilitation. He emphasized on ensuring that the compensation be disbursed among the victims.

The prime minister on the occasion was given briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

He said the federal government had increased the cash assistance for injured people from Rs25,000 to 250,000 and had also announced a similar compensation of Rs0.5 million for both mud and concrete houses damaged completely and Rs 0.2 million for partially hit ones.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Punjab Water Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Rojhan From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

1 hour ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

10 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

10 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

10 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.