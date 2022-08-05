PM stresses prior steps to cater to new rain spells in flood-hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged upon the departments concerned to take measures in advance to cater to new rain spells in the flood-affected areas.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur, he called the need for joint survey by Federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

The prime minister said the federal government was committed to provide relief to the people affected by floods and ensure their early rehabilitation. He emphasized on ensuring that the compensation be disbursed among the victims.

The prime minister on the occasion was given briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

He said the federal government had increased the cash assistance for injured people from Rs25,000 to 250,000 and had also announced a similar compensation of Rs0.5 million for both mud and concrete houses damaged completely and Rs 0.2 million for partially hit ones.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.