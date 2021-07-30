PM stresses provision of improved facilities at shelter homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed improvement in quality of services provided at the shelter homes.

The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar.

Dr Sania briefed the prime minister on the launch of socio-welfare projects under 'Ehsaas' programme in next six months.