PM Stresses Provision Of Improved Facilities At Shelter Homes
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed improvement in quality of services provided at the shelter homes.
The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar.
Dr Sania briefed the prime minister on the launch of socio-welfare projects under 'Ehsaas' programme in next six months.