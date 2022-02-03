UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Representation Of Women, Youth For Effective LG System

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that in order to ensure the effectiveness of the local government system, representation of all segments particularly women, youth, farmers and businessmen was important

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that in order to ensure the effectiveness of the local government system, representation of all segments particularly women, youth, farmers and businessmen was important.

Chairing a meeting on upcoming Local Body elections in Punjab, he said a functional Local Government system was the guarantor of national development.

The Prime Minister said with an efficient Local Government system, the majority of the civic problems could be resolved.

He said the aim of the Local Government system was to transfer power to a lower level.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Khusro Bakhtiar, Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar and provincial ministers including Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Khan, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Mian Mahmood Rasheed attended the meeting via video link.

