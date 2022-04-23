PM stresses rising above politics to provide relief to people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for all political parties to work together to resolve problems facing the country.

In a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, Convener Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he said it was the need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

The overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the prime Minister of MQM's full support in this regard.