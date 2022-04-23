UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Rising Above Politics To Provide Relief To People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PM stresses rising above politics to provide relief to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for all political parties to work together to resolve problems facing the country.

In a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, Convener Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he said it was the need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

The overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the prime Minister of MQM's full support in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Khalid Maqbool All

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Min ..

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Minister Kazakbaev

22 minutes ago
 Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway In ..

Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway Inflation Shrinks Buying Power

22 minutes ago
 PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: A ..

PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: Ahsan Iqbal

22 minutes ago
 Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in ..

Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in New Acquisitions - Senior Offi ..

22 minutes ago
 One more corona patient died in KP

One more corona patient died in KP

22 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.