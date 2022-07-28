UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses State Organs To Act Within Constitutional Domains

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 10:10 AM

PM stresses state organs to act within constitutional domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated his stance on the working of state institutions to work within the ambit of the Constitution.

"It is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution," he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif emphasized that his yesterday's speech in the National Assembly focused on the smooth working of democratic system.

"The core of my argument during my speech at the National Assembly was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively," he said.

He said, "Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere," he said.

In his speech on the floor of the National Assembly, PM Sharif mentioned that the Constitution had defined powers of legislature as well as the judiciary, however, a mockery of the Constitution was made during last 75 years with imposition of martial laws.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Circle All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

52 minutes ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

9 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

9 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.