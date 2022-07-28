PM stresses state organs to act within constitutional domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated his stance on the working of state institutions to work within the ambit of the Constitution.

"It is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution," he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif emphasized that his yesterday's speech in the National Assembly focused on the smooth working of democratic system.

"The core of my argument during my speech at the National Assembly was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively," he said.

He said, "Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere," he said.

In his speech on the floor of the National Assembly, PM Sharif mentioned that the Constitution had defined powers of legislature as well as the judiciary, however, a mockery of the Constitution was made during last 75 years with imposition of martial laws.