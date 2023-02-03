UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Steps To Reduce Risk Of Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities to take effective steps for reducing road accidents to prevent fatalities.

He stated this while expressing grief over the death of at least 17 persons in a head-on collision between van and truck on Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel toll plaza on Thursday.

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the early recovery of the injured.

The ill-fated coach was on way to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.

More Stories From Pakistan

