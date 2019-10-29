UrduPoint.com
PM Stresses To Make Young Generation Aware About Real Islam, Sufi Teachings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

PM stresses to make young generation aware about real Islam, Sufi teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need to make the young generation aware about the real islam and Sufi teachings, and encourage study and research in that regard.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Dr Tamara Sonn, a professor of Islamic history at the Georgetown University USA, who called on him here at the PM Office. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Zia Ullah Bangash were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said it was utmost necessary to make the youth aware of the services of Sufi saints for spreading Islam in the Sub-continent, and research and extensive study should be encouraged in that regard to meet the challenges of current times.

  He said the present government had laid the foundation of Al-Qadria University at Sohawa for studying Sufi education in its true spirit .

He said a committee was being constituted under the Federal Education Ministry to introduce subjects pertaining to the Sufi teachings in educational institutions, which would present its recommendations in that regard.

The prime minister appreciated contribution of Dr Tamara in the field of education and research, especially her efforts to introduce Islamic teachings to the students. He emphasized on the importance of introducing Sufi teachings in true spirit and philosophy of Islamic history, traditions and civilization, and Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy.

