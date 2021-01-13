UrduPoint.com
PM Stresses Transforming Pak-Turkish Ties Into Robust Economic Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, hile reaffirming the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Turkish political relationship, stressed the importance of transforming it into a robust economic partnership.

The bilateral ties were discussed here in a meeting between the prime minister and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who called on him, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Turkish bilateral relations, and regional and international issues.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared resolve to further upgrade trade, investment, defence, educational and cultural cooperation.

The prime minister thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and highlighted the detrimental Indian actions posing a threat to peace and security.

In the regional context, Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and the imperative for all Afghan stakeholders to work for bringing down violence leading to ceasefire and securing an inclusive and broad-based political settlement.

Imran Khan emphasized the importance of working to combat Islamophobia and promote better understanding of the reverence Muslims have for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and further build Pakistan-Turkish strategic relationship to the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

