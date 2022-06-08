PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif has urged all the stakeholders concerned to join hands in formulating an unalterable policy framework to make the country achieve agro-based and export-oriented growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, reiterating his call for a Charter of Economy, has urged all the stakeholders concerned to join hands in formulating an unalterable policy framework to make the country achieve agro-based and export-oriented growth.

Addressing the Pre-Budget Business Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday night, the prime minister said the enhancement of exports and agricultural yield, and financial management should be the major components of the plan.

The Prime Minister said the government will form task force on agriculture and exports for formulating comprehensive plans in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that economic stability is not possible without political stability as both are interlinked.

He said Pakistan's agricultural sector has immense potential to boost the economy and progress of rural areas is the need of hour for a prosper Pakistan as 65% population lives in villages.

The Prime Minister said the government will keep seeking guidance from the business community in devising the economic strategy.

He emphasized on the need of establishing Special Industrial zones, adoption of renewable energy and reduction in the non-developmental expenditures.

He urged the business community to come forward and play their role in the development of country.

The Prime Minister said government has set a target of 15 billion Dollars of export in IT sector.

On foreign front, Shehbaz Sharif said the previous government damaged relations with friendly countries, but the incumbent government is taking practical steps to restore the relations.

The conference gathered agriculturists, information technology experts, businessmen, investors and agriculturalists from across the country, who shared their proposals with the government relating to their respective areas.