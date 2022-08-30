PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while linking the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme critical to Pakistan's economy, stressed upon breaking of economic straitjacket through structural reforms.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the IMF programme offered a pathway to re-orient Pakistan's economy and underlined that they would have to work hard to become self-sufficient.

"Revival of IMF program, though critical to our economy, is not an end in itself. It offers a pathway to reorient our economy. We will have to work hard to make it self-sufficient. Pakistan must break out of economic straitjacket, which is only possible through structural reforms," the prime minister posted in tweet.