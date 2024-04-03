Open Menu

PM Stresses Upon New Initiatives To Attract Top Talent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 07:58 PM

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that new initiatives to attract and retain top talent would be rolled out to secure Pakistan’s success and stressed that Pakistan must build a world-class talent pool because this was an age where talent made all the difference to a nation's success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that new initiatives to attract and retain top talent would be rolled out to secure Pakistan’s success and stressed that Pakistan must build a world-class talent pool because this was an age where talent made all the difference to a nation's success.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding the induction of technical advisors and consultants from the private sector into public sector, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr. Musadiq Malik, Ahad Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Leghari, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb, Minister of State Shaza Fatima and high-level officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed ways to create a more capable workforce that could be able to deliver the government's policy programme effectively, and also founded on the principles of impartiality and recruitment on merit.

The prime minister noted that the need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent was as urgent and as important as their focus on investments in the country.

“Businesses want to invest in places where the talent is; where the politics and policies are stable, and where the system works", he added.

He also appointed a committee under the chairmanship of finance minister to seek and firm up propositions in the policy to enhance and clarify the work pass framework currently in vogue in ministries to better support Pakistan’s need for talent with the directions to submit its findings at the earliest.

The meeting noted a dearth of technical input at policy making levels and emphasized its need, which was imperative if the civil service was to develop new skills, improve its management of big projects and adapt to the demands of a digital age.

The participants of the meeting highlighted barriers to appointing people from outside such as long timescales, processes that prevented a proper search for the best candidates and pay inflexibility that made it all difficult to attract the best talent, particularly in areas of skills shortages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Media All From Government Best Top Ahad Cheema Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collect ..

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

23 seconds ago
 Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 2 ..

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

4 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

4 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

4 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

4 minutes ago
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

6 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

19 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Naudero Hospital

DC visits Naudero Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan