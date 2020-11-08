UrduPoint.com
PM Stresses Upon Seeking Guidance From Iqbal's Thoughts To Overcome Current Issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need of seeking guidance from Allama Iqbal's thoughts to find solution to the issues being faced by the country and the nation, thus transforming it into an Islamic welfare state.

In a message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed on November 9, the prime minister said that now it was their individual and collective responsibility to play their role in the building of the nation while exploring thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

The prime minister said Allama Iqbal had decided to guide the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery in search of their identity.

With his poetry, Allama Iqbal invoked that power with which the Muslims overcome their sense of despondency, guiding them to achieve the impossible, he added.

According to a press release, the prime minister further said Allama Iqbal not only dreamt of Pakistan but also reflected upon the issues it would have to face after its creation.

It was due to the farsightedness of his personality who had many years earlier predicted the contemporary problems being faced by us, he added.

The prime minister said Iqbal's vision was still a guiding force to overcome issues like sectarianism and extremism.

The prime minister specially advised the youth to discover their innate qualities identical with Iqbal's symbol of eagle, with which they could carve a niche in the world.

He urged the nation to concentrate their energies on transforming Pakistan under the visions of its forefathers and stressed upon the need of reorganization of political, social and economic bodies.

