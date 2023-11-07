Open Menu

PM Stresses Urgent Role By Int’l Community To Stop Gaza Genocide

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday stressed the need for the international community to play an urgent role in stopping Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Pakistan diaspora in middle East and Islamic Countries, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi here at the PM House.

PM Kakar and Maulana Ashrafi strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

The meeting welcomed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Jeddah on the deteriorating situation of Palestine.

Maulana Ashrafi paid tributes to the interim government’s steps to promote inter-faith harmony.

The prime minister on the occasion lauded Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for his efforts for the welfare of Pakistanis residing in the Middle East and other Islamic countries.

