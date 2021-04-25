UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Striving For Establishment Of Welfare State As Envisioned By Iqbal, Jinnah : Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

PM striving for establishment of welfare state as envisioned by Iqbal, Jinnah : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for establishment of a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a video statement marking the foundation day anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said only PM Imran Khan could transform Pakistan following the vision of poet philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal and founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah.

He said that Imran Khan founded the PTI 25 years ago on this day, a time when Pakistan's political scene was dominated by two parties.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Imran Khan had started his struggle against the two-party system, and at that time very few people had any hope that he would be able to defeat them.

He said that Imran Khan based his politics on the slogan of change and promised a "Naya Pakistan." The minister added that this slogan meant to lay the foundation of a state in Pakistan in which the powerful and the weak would be treated equally by the law.

He said if Imran Khan had wanted, he could have become Prime Minister by compromising with Pervez Musharraf but he never compromised on principles.

Information minister said that Lahore meeting in 2011 proved to be a turning point for PTI and Imran Khan became the most popular political leader in the country.

He said even today, PTI is the largest party of middle class and lower middle class.

He said that poor people expect that if anyone can give justice in Pakistan, it is only PTI-led government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Allama Muhammad Iqbal Poor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

42 seconds ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

16 minutes ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.