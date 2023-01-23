PM striving hard to put country on road to progress: Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim

UrduPoint.com

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the coalition parties was taking practical measures to put the country on road to progress

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the coalition parties was taking practical measures to put the country on road to progress.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N Balochistan workers called on him at his residence.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has believed in serving of people of Pakistan.

He said that the PML-N was active under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif across the country.

He said that the party workers should deliver the party manifesto door to door and keep in close touch with the people and start the preparations for the upcoming general elections now.

