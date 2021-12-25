UrduPoint.com

PM Striving To Transform Pakistan Into True Islamic Welfare State: Fawad

PM striving to transform Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to materialize dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who wanted to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state

"The Naya Pakistan we talk about today was actually the dream of Allama Iqbal which Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah after its inception wanted to materialize," said the minister while addressing a cake cutting ceremony held here in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam and Christmas.

Fawad said Quaid-e-Azam wanted to ensure protection of the minorities' rights and they (rights) would be protected at all cost.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was carrying forward Quaid's mission who had envisioned Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state.

The minister said all the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were reflection of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, the minister cut the birth anniversary cakes of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas which was also attended by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and senior party leader Aamir Mehmood�Kiani.

