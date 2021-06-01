PM strongly believes in democracy: Dr Babar Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly believed in democracy, supremacy of law and having not any personal agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government had adopted a comprehensive policy regarding coronavirus which had been acknowledged at international level.

He said the incumbent government had taken less loans as compared to the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was using name of democracy just to protect their personal interests but did nothing for its strengthening, adding that in fact PML-N's leadership had escaped from the country and remaining was also trying for it.

Dr.Babar Awan said the government was going to present budget of 2021-22 on June 11 and it would be passed without any hurdle as there was no need of two third majority for passing the budget.

To another query, he said every Parliamentarian of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would cast their vote in favour of passing the upcoming budget.

He said the opposition had not appropriate numbers in the parliament to create hurdle in the way of passing the forthcoming budget, adding opposition wanted to came in to power at every cost.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI led government the stock exchange was on its peak now a days and every sector of the country was showing positive indicators, he said.

The advisor said the present government under the dynamic leadership pf Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to make the electoral system as transparent through using modern technology for the purpose but on the other side opposition was not ready in that regard, adding that the previous governments did not make any sincere effort to bring transparency in the national election system.