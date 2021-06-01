UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Strongly Believes In Democracy: Dr Babar Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:10 PM

PM strongly believes in democracy: Dr Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly believed in democracy, supremacy of law and having not any personal agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government had adopted a comprehensive policy regarding coronavirus which had been acknowledged at international level.

He said the incumbent government had taken less loans as compared to the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was using name of democracy just to protect their personal interests but did nothing for its strengthening, adding that in fact PML-N's leadership had escaped from the country and remaining was also trying for it.

Dr.Babar Awan said the government was going to present budget of 2021-22 on June 11 and it would be passed without any hurdle as there was no need of two third majority for passing the budget.

To another query, he said every Parliamentarian of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would cast their vote in favour of passing the upcoming budget.

He said the opposition had not appropriate numbers in the parliament to create hurdle in the way of passing the forthcoming budget, adding opposition wanted to came in to power at every cost.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI led government the stock exchange was on its peak now a days and every sector of the country was showing positive indicators, he said.

The advisor said the present government under the dynamic leadership pf Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to make the electoral system as transparent through using modern technology for the purpose but on the other side opposition was not ready in that regard, adding that the previous governments did not make any sincere effort to bring transparency in the national election system.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Stock Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan Parliament Democracy Vote Budget Pakistan Peoples Party June Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

42 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

42 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.