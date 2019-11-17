UrduPoint.com
PM Strongly Believes In Rule Of Law: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

PM strongly believes in rule of law: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believed in rule of law and he had been struggling throughout his political career for the same.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif should now realize that courts always give verdicts as per the law and constitution.

Firdous said PML-N had a track record that they never come back whenever they go abroad, which was the reason why the government was demanding indemnity bond from the party.

She said the government had thoroughly discussed the matter of Nawaz Sharif with his representative Atta Tarrar.

