Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned an attack on the convoy of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Khalid Hussain Magsi in Nasirabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned an attack on the convoy of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Khalid Hussain Magsi in Nasirabad.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed the gratitude that Khalid Magsi had remained unhurt in the attack.

"By the grace of Almighty, Khalid Hussain Magsi remained safe in the attack," he added.

PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to apprehend the individuals involved in the attack and ensure that they receive exemplary punishment.

He also ordered effective operations to prevent such incidents on national highways and to launch an effective operation against the dacoits in the area.

