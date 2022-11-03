PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought an immediate report from the Interior Ministry on the incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned attack on PTI Chairman.

The Prime Minister has also directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. ½,".

In another tweet, the PM also said, "Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation.

Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2,"

The response came PTi Chairman Imran Khan was attacked near reception for his party. He sustained three bullets injuries on his legs. Imran Khan has been shifted to the hospital.

Several other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal have also fallen injured.

The rescue workers reached spot and they shifted the injured to the nearby hospitals in Gujranwala and other areas.