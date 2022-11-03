UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Attack On PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:44 PM

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought an immediate report from the Interior Ministry on the incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned attack on PTI Chairman.

The Prime Minister has also directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. ½,".

In another tweet, the PM also said, "Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation.

Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2,"

The response came PTi Chairman Imran Khan was attacked near reception for his party. He sustained three bullets injuries on his legs. Imran Khan has been shifted to the hospital.

Several other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal have also fallen injured.

The rescue workers reached spot and they shifted the injured to the nearby hospitals in Gujranwala and other areas.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Interior Minister Twitter Gujranwala All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

39 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.