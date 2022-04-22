UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PM strongly condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Kahan area of Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to Major Shahid Bashir for sacrificing his life to safeguard the motherland.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and for early recovery of a soldier who sustained injuries in the attack.

The prime minister applauded the security forces' resolve for foiling the forces poised to disrupt peace and stability of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next m ..

Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next month

8 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar ticks up

U.S. dollar ticks up

6 minutes ago
 Gold falls on U.S. dollar strength

Gold falls on U.S. dollar strength

6 minutes ago
 Democracy, constitutional supremacy owe a lot to c ..

Democracy, constitutional supremacy owe a lot to common people's sacrifices: NA ..

6 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise as traders weigh risks to supply, ..

Oil prices rise as traders weigh risks to supply, demand

7 minutes ago
 German NGO launches virtual tour of North Sea

German NGO launches virtual tour of North Sea

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.