PM strongly condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Kahan area of Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to Major Shahid Bashir for sacrificing his life to safeguard the motherland.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and for early recovery of a soldier who sustained injuries in the attack.

The prime minister applauded the security forces' resolve for foiling the forces poised to disrupt peace and stability of Balochistan.