PM strongly condemns attack on vehicle of Kheal Das

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned the attack on vehicle of Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani.

He talked to Kheal Das Kohistani on the phone and expressed his sympathy.

The prime minister assured the state minister of a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said the attack on the public representatives was unacceptable and added that the persons involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment.