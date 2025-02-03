PM Strongly Condemns Attacks On Polio Vaccination Teams In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned two separate attacks on polio vaccination teams in Bakrabad and Jamrud areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister expresses deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel assigned to protect the polio teams, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for grant of strength and patience for their families.
"The entire nation salutes the polio workers who risk their lives to be part of the campaign to eradicate polio from the country," he added.
The prime minister said that the sacrifices of polio teams and the security personnel protecting them would not go in vain.
He further said the anti-polio campaign would continue with full determination despite all challenges, adding that they were committed to the complete eradication of polio from the country.
Recent Stories
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC hears Constitutional challenge on civilian trials in military courts2 minutes ago
-
Three-day polio drive starts in Multan2 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court2 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns attacks on polio vaccination teams in KP2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange, completed in record 72 Days, to open tomorrow: Mohsin Naqvi2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Levies vehicle in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gouging, 15 shopkeepers arrested12 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go waste: Convener J&KFM12 minutes ago
-
Police organize awareness walk against kite flying12 minutes ago
-
5-day anti-polio drive starts to vaccinate 332570 children12 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife22 minutes ago
-
CIS's journey of transformation leads to Pakistan's digital future22 minutes ago