PM strongly condemns attacks on polio vaccination teams in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned two separate attacks on polio vaccination teams in Bakrabad and Jamrud areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister expresses deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel assigned to protect the polio teams, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for grant of strength and patience for their families.

"The entire nation salutes the polio workers who risk their lives to be part of the campaign to eradicate polio from the country," he added.

The prime minister said that the sacrifices of polio teams and the security personnel protecting them would not go in vain.

He further said the anti-polio campaign would continue with full determination despite all challenges, adding that they were committed to the complete eradication of polio from the country.