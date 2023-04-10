PM strongly condemns blast in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta.

He condole with the bereaved families whose loved ones were martyred in the terror explosion.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred and for early recovery of those who were injured in the attack.

He directed officials to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured.

He sought a report about the terrorist attack from the authorities concerned.

He said the nefarious designs of the terrorists would be foiled.