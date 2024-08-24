Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Blast Near Police Lines In Pishin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the blast near police lines in Pishin district of Balochistan province.

In a message, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of young children's lives in the blast and sympathized with the bereaved family members.

Praying for swift recovery of the police personnel who sustained injuries in the blast, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of the best possible medical care to them.

He also directed the authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice , ensuring they receive exemplary punishment.

He said the coward terrorists were not worthy of being called humans, for targeting innocent children.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism until uprooting of the menace.

