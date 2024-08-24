PM Strongly Condemns Blast Near Police Lines In Pishin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the blast near police lines in Pishin district of Balochistan province.
In a message, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of young children's lives in the blast and sympathized with the bereaved family members.
Praying for swift recovery of the police personnel who sustained injuries in the blast, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of the best possible medical care to them.
He also directed the authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice , ensuring they receive exemplary punishment.
He said the coward terrorists were not worthy of being called humans, for targeting innocent children.
The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism until uprooting of the menace.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT30 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions40 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die2 hours ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather4 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago