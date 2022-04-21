UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast which took place in a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif city of Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed condolence over the loss of lives, and prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He said Pakistan always desired peace in Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

