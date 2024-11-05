Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns DI Khan Terrorist Attack On FC Convoy

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a convoy of Frontier Constabulary (FC).

The prime minister paid tribute to the FC official martyred in the attack and prayed for the elevation of his rank in paradise and patience for the bereaved family, according to a PM Office press release.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to the injured FC officers and personnel and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the FC force for maintaining peace in the country.

"The entire nation including me pays tribute to the security forces personnel serving to eradicate terrorism in the country, without even caring for their own lives. The people of Pakistan stand in support of their security forces in this fight against terrorism. The nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs," the prime minister remarked.

