PM Strongly Condemns DIKhan Terror Attack

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

PM strongly condemns DIKhan terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in the incident.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

On Sunday morning, according to District Police Officer (DPO) of D.I.Khan, at least four persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in the terrorist attacks at two different places.

