PM Strongly Condemns Firing At Imran Khan, Assures Support To Punjab Government On Inquiry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PM strongly condemns firing at Imran Khan, assures support to Punjab government on inquiry

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the firing at Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in Gujranwala and assured support to Punjab government on investigation and security.

"I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words," he said in a series of tweets.

He prayed for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Interior Minister for an immediate report into the incident and assured the support of the Punjab government for security and investigation.

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab government for security and investigation," he said.

He stressed that "violence should have no place in our country's politics".

