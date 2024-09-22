PM strongly condemns firing incident in Zhob

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the firing on Anti-Terrorism Force personnel in Zhob.

The prime minister, offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in Jannah.

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism," the prime minister said.

"We are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from its roots," he added.