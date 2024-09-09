Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Firing On Police Mobile Van In Panjgur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PM strongly condemns firing on police mobile van in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing targeting a police mobile van in Panjgur.

The prime minister also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of a police Sub-inspector Shakeel Ahmed in the incident, according to a PM Office press release.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

"The whole nation stands by the soldiers sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism. This war will continue till the elimination of this scourge in toto," Prime Minister Shehbaz resolved.

