PM strongly condemns hurtful comments of BJP leader about Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."