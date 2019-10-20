PM strongly condemns Indian firing on civilian population at LoC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and early recovery of the injured consequent to the Indian firing, a PM Office statement said.

He also saluted the valor of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian security forces.