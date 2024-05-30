Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Israel's Brutality, Calls For Global Intervention To Stop Palestinians' Bloodshed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 09:39 PM

PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for global intervention to stop Palestinians' bloodshed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians in Rafah area of Gaza, urging the international community to intervene to get stopped the worst barbaric inhuman act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians in Rafah area of Gaza, urging the international community to intervene to get stopped the worst barbaric inhuman acts.

"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, demand that the international community should play its due role to ensure that the people of Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir are granted their rightful freedoms and basic human rights," the prime minister said in a televised address.

He said due to the unprovoked and worst bombardment by the Israeli forces across Gaza, including Rafah, over 36,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, had been martyred so far.

"After the lapse of eight months, Israel's thirst for blood is still unquenched as it is now bombarding the crammed camps of Palestinians displaced from across Gaza in Rafah (bordering Egypt)," he added.

The prime minister said Israel had showed blatant disregard for international law, without caring for the International Court of Justice's ruling and the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

Not a single global power could prevail on Israel to get stopped bloodshed of Palestinians, he regretted.

PM Shehbaz said,"I am thankful to the Muslim countries that have raised voices at different international forums including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Security Council against the Israeli aggression."

The Saudi Crown Prince, and the rulers of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and other countries were persistently voicing their support for the hapless Palestinians, he added.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the European countries including Spain, Norway and Ireland for recognizing the State of Palestine in the wake of Israel’s atrocious military aggression.

Their bold and principled decision would hopefully encourage other countries to follow suit in recognizing the statehood of Palestine, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to bring an end to the brutal oppression of the Palestinian people and bless them with an independent State of Palestine where they could live in a free atmosphere.

He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people till the establishment of the independent Palestine state.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Egypt Gaza Norway Kuwait Saudi Qatar Ireland Spain United Arab Emirates Moral Muslim From Government Blood Court OIC

Recent Stories

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from de ..

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay

4 minutes ago
 Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

4 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

4 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching of PakSat-MM1

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for stre ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for strengthening Numbardari system in ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment f ..

Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment facilities for ease of people: ..

1 minute ago
Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

4 minutes ago
 CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, liveli ..

CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, livelihood enhancing corridor: Speak ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to furthe ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 Balochistan vital for national, international inve ..

Balochistan vital for national, international investors in various fields: Gover ..

4 minutes ago
 Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set thin ..

Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley

4 minutes ago
 Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan