PM Strongly Condemns Killing Of A Policeman By Protestors
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a policeman by those elements who came to protest
The prime minister expressed his condolence to the bereaved family of constable Mubashir Shaheed and prayed for his high ranks, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister directed for immediate identification of those involved in the incident and bringing them to justice.
He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the police personnel injured as a result of stone pelting and violence stoked by the protestors.
The attack on police personnel in the name of so-called peaceful protest was condemnable, the prime minister said, adding the police personnel and law enforcement personnel were on their duty to maintain law and order.
He said the perpetrators involved in May 09 riots were once again resorting to violent acts and they had destroyed the life of 46-year-old shaheed constable Mubashir and his family.
The entire nation, including him, paid tribute to constable Mubashir Shaheed, he added.
The prime minister said that whenever the country moved on path of progress, these miscreants resorted to acts of burning and laying siege throughout the country.
He further said that constable Mubashir was martyred by a clique that was an enemy of the country's development, adding the act of so-called peaceful protesters by injuring and martyring policemen was condemnable.
