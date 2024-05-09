Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Killing Of Seven People In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PM strongly condemns killing of seven people in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of seven people in Gwadar.

According to media reports, unidentified gunmen shot dead seven labourers in an attack in Sarbandar area of Gwadar in Balochistan early Thursday.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

"We share the grief of the victim families. Such an attack is a cowardly act of anti-state elements," he said and reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

