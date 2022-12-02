UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Murder Attempt On Pak Envoy In Kabul; Calls For Investigation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 09:17 PM

PM strongly condemns murder attempt on Pak envoy in Kabul; calls for investigation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission in the Afghan capital Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, calling for an immediate inquiry into the incident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission in the Afghan capital Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, calling for an immediate inquiry into the incident.

"I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul," he said in a tweet. "I demand immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act." The prime minister lauded the bravery of the security guard, who received bullet wounds while saving the life of the envoy.

"Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his (Head of Mission) life," he said and prayed for his swift recovery.

The prime minister also spoke to Ubaid Nizamani and felt relieved that he was safe.

"I expressed the solidarity of government and people with him, while assuring full support and assistance to him and mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard," the prime minister wrote in another tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister All Government

Recent Stories

National Voter's Day to be celebrated on Dec 7

National Voter's Day to be celebrated on Dec 7

36 seconds ago
 CGPA, SMEDA organize dialogue on entrepreneurship, ..

CGPA, SMEDA organize dialogue on entrepreneurship, infrastructure

37 seconds ago
 Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to extend every possible support to Afgha ..

Pakistan to extend every possible support to Afghanistan in medical field: Patel ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Asks FSB to Boost Securit ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Asks FSB to Boost Security at Russian Missions Abroad

2 minutes ago
 Action urged against land encroachers

Action urged against land encroachers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.