PM strongly condemns murder attempt on Pak envoy in Kabul; calls for investigation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission in the Afghan capital Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, calling for an immediate inquiry into the incident.

"I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul," he said in a tweet. "I demand immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act." The prime minister lauded the bravery of the security guard, who received bullet wounds while saving the life of the envoy.

"Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his (Head of Mission) life," he said and prayed for his swift recovery.

The prime minister also spoke to Ubaid Nizamani and felt relieved that he was safe.

"I expressed the solidarity of government and people with him, while assuring full support and assistance to him and mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard," the prime minister wrote in another tweet.