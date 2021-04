ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the murder of Anti-Terrorism Court judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children at Anbar Interchange, Swabi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with full severity of the law.