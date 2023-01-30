UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Peshawar Blast; Resolves To Eliminate Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PM strongly condemns Peshawar blast; resolves to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the attack that took place in a mosque at Peshwar Police Lines, reiterating the national resolve and unity to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He, in a statement, said that the killing of Muslims while they worshipped, was in violation of Islamic teaching and that the attack on a mosque evidenced that the perpetrators had nothing to do with islam.

He said the terrorists wanted to create panic by targeting those safeguarding the country and reiterated his resolve to eliminate such elements waging war against Pakistan.

"The killers of innocent people will be made an example. The whole nation including the institutions was united against terrorism," he remarked.

He said the nation saluted the martyrs and that the government would formulate a strategy regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister said that the Federal government would extend support to the provinces for their capacity-building against terrorism.

He instructed the federal interior minister to support the counter-terrorism departments of the provinces, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance their capability.

The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

