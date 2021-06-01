UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Strongly Condemns Recent Terrorist Attacks  on Soldiers In Balochistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:32 PM

PM strongly condemns recent terrorist attacks  on soldiers in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the martyrs' families and prayed for the departed souls, vowing that Pakistan will continue its fight against the terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan which resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to eight others.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the martyrs' families and prayed for the departed souls.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would continue its fight against the terrorists. He said these elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

On other hand, five terrorists were killed and eight others injured in exchange of fire with the FC troops in two separate attacks launched by terrorist in Quetta and Turbat.

According to ISPR, in first incident, FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists.

In ensuing exchange of fire, four brave FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six sustained injuries. In second incident, terrorists targeted FC vehicle with IED at Turbat. Resultantly, 2 FC soldiers got injured.

ISPR said such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Imran Khan Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Twitter ISPR Vehicle Turbat Ziarat Post Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The best design smartphone, realme 8 is all set to ..

2 minutes ago

Football fans to be allowed to attend matches of A ..

7 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as year to eliminate child l ..

9 minutes ago

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before ..

12 minutes ago

Minsk, Moscow Elaborating Joint Response to Wester ..

12 minutes ago

Ambiguity free laws necessary for protection of ch ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.