PM strongly condemns recent terrorist attacks  on soldiers in Balochistan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the martyrs' families and prayed for the departed souls, vowing that Pakistan will continue its fight against the terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan which resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to eight others.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the martyrs' families and prayed for the departed souls.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would continue its fight against the terrorists. He said these elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

On other hand, five terrorists were killed and eight others injured in exchange of fire with the FC troops in two separate attacks launched by terrorist in Quetta and Turbat.

According to ISPR, in first incident, FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists.

In ensuing exchange of fire, four brave FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six sustained injuries. In second incident, terrorists targeted FC vehicle with IED at Turbat. Resultantly, 2 FC soldiers got injured.

ISPR said such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.