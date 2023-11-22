PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of two security personnel, including Lance Naik Ihsan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain, and sympathised with their bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till elimination of the scourge.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the law enforcement agencies for the country's survival were unforgettable and the whole nation felt proud of its martyrs and their families.