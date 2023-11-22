Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On Army Convoy In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 08:06 PM

PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of two security personnel, including Lance Naik Ihsan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain, and sympathised with their bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till elimination of the scourge.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the law enforcement agencies for the country's survival were unforgettable and the whole nation felt proud of its martyrs and their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar d ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among stude ..

11 minutes ago
 Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

11 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' ..

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

8 minutes ago
 PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperit ..

PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

8 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending en ..

9 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Per ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Pervaiz Musharraf's trial till No ..

8 minutes ago
 PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Bal ..

PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI ..

Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI chairman's post-arrest bail p ..

8 minutes ago
 Syria's two main airports still shut month after I ..

Syria's two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor

8 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan