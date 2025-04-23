PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a polio vaccination team in Mastung city of Balochistan.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Turkiye, expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel guarding the polio vaccination team, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The terrorists causing harm to the lives and properties of innocent citizens will be brought to justice. Such incidents cannot weaken the Government of Pakistan's resolve to eradicate polio from the country completely," he reiterated.

Urging the people to get their children vaccinated against polio without losing hope, the prime minister resolved that the anti-polio campaign would continue with full force under all circumstances.